SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,287,000 after acquiring an additional 111,343 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,347 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,648,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $985.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.57 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

