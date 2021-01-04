The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.12. 2,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,285. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average is $121.01.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

