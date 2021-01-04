JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $42.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 33.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.76. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,864.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 56.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.