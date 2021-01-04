Graviocoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $1,160.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00529276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

