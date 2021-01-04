OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post $18.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $18.40 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $50.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $51.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $103.38 million, with estimates ranging from $101.27 million to $105.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $166,621.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $45,653.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,883.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,702 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 229,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in OptiNose by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. 3,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,472. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $220.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.