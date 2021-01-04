Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives $9.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALNA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,230. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.