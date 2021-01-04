Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.