Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

