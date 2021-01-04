Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

