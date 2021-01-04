Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

RDSMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of RDSMY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,996. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $44.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

