Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce $506.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.13 million. Air Lease posted sales of $548.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 20.8% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,435 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 698,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,546. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.16. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

