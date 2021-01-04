Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BC. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.96. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after acquiring an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

