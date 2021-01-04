Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Village Farms International news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.36 million, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

