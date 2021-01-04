Beaxy Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1,906.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00309036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022928 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.