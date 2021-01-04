Remme Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Remme has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Tidex, Kuna and DEx.top. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $148,527.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00309036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Tidex, Gate.io, Kuna and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

