Qitmeer Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $937,081.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00124641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00235433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00527164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276745 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,473,180 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Allcoin, ZB.COM, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

