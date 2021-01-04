Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $177.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

