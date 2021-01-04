Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Gap Down to $19.43

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $16.60. Flux Power shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Flux Power alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $202.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.