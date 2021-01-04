Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.75. Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 4,596,358 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.64.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Company Profile (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.