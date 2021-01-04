ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $5.18. ViewRay shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 3,921 shares trading hands.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $680.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ViewRay by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ViewRay by 94.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

