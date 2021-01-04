Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.55. Gevo shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 5,523 shares traded.
GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
The company has a market cap of $528.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
