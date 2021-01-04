Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.33. Tyme Technologies shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $173.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,251 shares of company stock worth $592,957. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

