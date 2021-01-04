Alphacat Hits Market Cap of $615,540.75 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $615,540.75 and $102,559.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00124481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00235130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00527636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276958 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049404 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.