Brokerages Set Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Price Target at $8.75

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,458,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 203,582 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 243,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 86,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMS opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.78. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.