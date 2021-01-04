Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.31 Million

Analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post $478.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $483.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $476.49 million. Gentex reported sales of $443.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

