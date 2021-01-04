Apollon Limassol Trading Down 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00019888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $727,217.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.