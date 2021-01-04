Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$16.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.92. Aecon Group Inc. has a one year low of C$10.94 and a one year high of C$18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$979.60 million and a PE ratio of 14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.0387355 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

