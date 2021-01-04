Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will announce sales of $125.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the lowest is $122.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $108.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $555.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $615.23 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $641.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 300.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428. 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.