Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,867 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,530. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

