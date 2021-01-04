Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.57

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.57 and last traded at $69.44, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 997,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 815,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

