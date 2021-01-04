Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.47

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.47 and last traded at $111.94, with a volume of 1007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

The stock has a market cap of $580.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,960,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

