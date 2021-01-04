Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.70

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 25900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNVGY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lenovo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

