ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.91

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.91 and last traded at $184.52, with a volume of 9985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day moving average is $134.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

