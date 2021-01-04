Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.77

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 3518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III by 57.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.