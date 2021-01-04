ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.87

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 4525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after acquiring an additional 852,513 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,811,000 after acquiring an additional 137,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after acquiring an additional 230,609 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $24,858,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $11,845,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

