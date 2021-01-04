Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $345.78

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $345.78 and last traded at $345.47, with a volume of 2475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

