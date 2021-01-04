Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $86.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $90.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,631 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 220,127 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

