Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

EQNR opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

