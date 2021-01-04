Jibrel Network Price Tops $0.0133 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $2.25 million and $89,510.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00306149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00022776 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail, Gate.io, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.