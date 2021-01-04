Phoenix Global (PHB) Achieves Market Cap of $9.87 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $166,839.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00124601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042371 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00223379 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00530423 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,429,381,303 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

