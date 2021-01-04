RMPL One Day Volume Reaches $29,592.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003173 BTC on major exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $689,987.16 and $29,592.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00124601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00223379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00530423 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00278053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049778 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 894,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,204 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

