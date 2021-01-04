MarketPeak (PEAK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00124601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00223379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00530423 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00278053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049778 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

