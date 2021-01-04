CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $39.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CF Industries by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after buying an additional 708,962 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

