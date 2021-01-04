CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $39.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.21.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th.
In other news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About CF Industries
CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
