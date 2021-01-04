J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $136.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

