Robert W. Baird Boosts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $135.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

NYSE:MAN opened at $90.18 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 141.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,019 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

