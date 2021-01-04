Craig Hallum Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $118.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $99.52 on Monday. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,601,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $17,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 710,845 shares of company stock valued at $57,593,244. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 359.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 711,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natera by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after acquiring an additional 318,587 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Natera by 20.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,242,000 after acquiring an additional 263,003 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Natera by 375.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 325,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 256,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 57.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after buying an additional 224,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

