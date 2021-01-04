BetaShares Australian Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (CRED.AX) (ASX:CRED) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BetaShares Australian Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (CRED.AX) (ASX:CRED) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from BetaShares Australian Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (CRED.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$26.72.

