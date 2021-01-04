Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend by 66.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $93.45 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SSD. BidaskClub cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

