AmonD Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $10,287.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CPDAX, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 129.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00124151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00196138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00530064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00278353 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049571 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, CPDAX, BitMart and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

