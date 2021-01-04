DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0280 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $156,890.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00124151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00196138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00530064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00278353 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049571 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

